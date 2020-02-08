*Please remove all pills from bottles ahead of time, and place them in a single bag. Bottles are recyclable. Please do not bring needles or syringes. No liquid prescriptions except for cough medicine containing Codeine. A Frisco police officer will be onsite to supervise disposal.

**A free paper shredding service will be provided. There is a four (4) box limit per vehicle (max box size 12 inches wide by 15.5 inches by 10.5 inches high). No commercial accounts accepted. This same service is on the 2nd Saturday of every month for a small charge with no waiting in line.

***Driver's license & City of Frisco water bill with matching addresses are required to dispose of Household Hazardous Waste ( HHW ), electronics, and refrigerators/ appliances with Freon. Disposal charges are billed to Frisco utility account for appliances with Freon ($40). Limit (2) TV s and no more than 35 total gallons of paint and HHW .

Household Hazardous Waste ( HHW ) includes household chemicals, paint, gasoline/oil, batteries, light bulbs.

Inclement weather plan: Chunk Your Junk is a rain or shine event. Under severe or dangerous weather conditions, event may be "paused". For up-to-date information call 972-292-5900.