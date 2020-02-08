- Home
February 8, 2020
8 a.m. to noon
6616 Walnut Street
Chunk Your Junk takes place at the Environmental Collection Center.
The Chunk Your Junk event is for Frisco residents only. Driver’s license and city water bill with matching address are REQUIRED to drop off all items. If you are an apartment dweller, please see guidelines for other drop-offs.
Large crowds are expected, so please come early. Because of time constraints, residents must be in line by 11:30 a.m. to receive service.
Items Accepted
Residents may bring the following items for safe disposal, recycling or donation. To reduce idling time, items are listed in the order which they can be unloaded at the event.
1. Prescription medication *
2. Plastic bags and Styrofoam
3. Bundled Cardboard
4. Paper shredding**
5. Trash
6. Yard waste/ untreated wood
7. Recycling
8. Refrigerators***
9. Household Hazardous Waste
(HHW) & Electronics***
10. Items for donation
*Please remove all pills from bottles ahead of time, and place them in a single bag. Bottles are recyclable. Please do not bring needles or syringes. No liquid prescriptions except for cough medicine containing Codeine. A Frisco police officer will be onsite to supervise disposal.
**A free paper shredding service will be provided. There is a four (4) box limit per vehicle (max box size 12 inches wide by 15.5 inches by 10.5 inches high). No commercial accounts accepted. This same service is on the 2nd Saturday of every month for a small charge with no waiting in line.
***Driver's license & City of Frisco water bill with matching addresses are required to dispose of Household Hazardous Waste (HHW), electronics, and refrigerators/ appliances with Freon. Disposal charges are billed to Frisco utility account for appliances with Freon ($40). Limit (2) TVs and no more than 35 total gallons of paint and HHW.
Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) includes household chemicals, paint, gasoline/oil, batteries, light bulbs.
Inclement weather plan: Chunk Your Junk is a rain or shine event. Under severe or dangerous weather conditions, event may be "paused". For up-to-date information call 972-292-5900.
The same free services are available on a regular basis without the wait! You can dispose of items 2, 3,7 and 10 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Environmental Collection Center and items 8 and 9 at the Household Chemical and Electronics Disposal and reuse Center 6616 Walnut Street (Wednesday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)! You can dispose of trash and yard waste Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. DIY Trash Disposal at Custer Road Transfer Station 9901 Custer Road Plano.
Chunk Your Junk at the Environmental Collection Center
How to Chunk Your Junk
- Enter the line at First Street and North County Road, heading southbound First Street. Line opens at 8 a.m. All other entrances will be blocked off.
- An attendant will check your water bill and ID, and ask about your items to best assist you on where to drop-off. Please drive slow and read all signs, if you miss your drop-off location, you must re-enter the line at First St. and North County Road
- Do not block lanes, or pull up alongside open-top containers. Disposal will be in the same order as listed above, so please plan accordingly to avoid holding up the line.
- If you need help with a heavy item, an attendant will assist you. Otherwise, Chunk Your Junk is a self-service event, and we ask that you please unload your own items. We are unable to accept commercial accounts and/or quantities; vehicles must be able to unload in 5 minutes or less at each station.
- For safety reasons, no walk-up items can be accepted.
- We appreciate you leaving your dogs at home, this is not a dog-friendly event.