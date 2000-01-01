- You Are Here:
- Home
- Government
- Departments
- Police
- Join Frisco PD
Join Frisco PD
The Frisco Police Department is a progressive law enforcement agency that is always in search of highly qualified, highly motivated employees. The department has many great opportunities for those wishing to be police officers, dispatchers, criminalists, detention officers, and more!
U.S. Census estimates in June of 2010 ranked Frisco as the fastest growing city in the nation, which means that its city services must grow at an equal rate. What does this mean for you? It means if you're interested in a career with a quickly growing, nationally accredited police agency that is a leader among police agencies in the north Dallas area, then the Frisco Police Department is the agency for you.
U.S. Census estimates in June of 2010 ranked Frisco as the fastest growing city in the nation, which means that its city services must grow at an equal rate. What does this mean for you? It means if you're interested in a career with a quickly growing, nationally accredited police agency that is a leader among police agencies in the north Dallas area, then the Frisco Police Department is the agency for you.
Recruiting & Training
The department's Recruiting and Training Unit manages all facets of the hiring process for both sworn and non-sworn personnel. Please review all of the information provided below in order to find information about the hiring process prior to contacting a background investigator.
- Apply for a Position
- Civilian Career Opportunities
- Contact a Recruiting Officer
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Salary and Benefits
The Frisco Police Department is an equal opportunity and "at-will" employer, and considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex, marital status, military or veteran status, the presence of medical condition, or any other legally protected status.
City of Frisco Benefits
The City of Frisco offers numerous benefits for its employees including comprehensive medical and dental plans. For a complete list of benefits offered by the city, view the City of Frisco benefits plan. The city's human resources department is proactive in reviewing its annual benefits plan and routinely makes changes that best serve the city and its employees. City employees receive some of the best benefits in the state.