Join Frisco PD

The Frisco Police Department is a progressive law enforcement agency that is always in search of highly qualified, highly motivated employees. The department has many great opportunities for those wishing to be police officers, dispatchers, criminalists, detention officers, and more!



U.S. Census estimates in June of 2010 ranked Frisco as the fastest growing city in the nation, which means that its city services must grow at an equal rate. What does this mean for you? It means if you're interested in a career with a quickly growing, nationally accredited police agency that is a leader among police agencies in the north Dallas area, then the Frisco Police Department is the agency for you.

