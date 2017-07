Join Frisco PD

Recruiting & Training

The department's Recruiting and Training Unit manages all facets of the hiring process for both sworn and non-sworn personnel. Please review all of the information provided below in order to find information about the hiring process prior to contacting a background investigator.Police officers currently top out at $81,762 (not including incentives). Officers normally progress through the pay steps at a rate of one step per year, with the exception of the first year of service when officers move through two steps. Here is the new 2017 Police Pay Plan . Police Officers also receive certification pay for some specialized skills and certificates.The Frisco Police Department is an equal opportunity and "at-will" employer, and considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex, marital status, military or veteran status, the presence of medical condition, or any other legally protected status.

City of Frisco Benefits

The City of Frisco offers numerous benefits for its employees including comprehensive medical and dental plans. For a complete list of benefits offered by the city, view the City of Frisco benefits plan. The city's human resources department is proactive in reviewing its annual benefits plan and routinely makes changes that best serve the city and its employees. City employees receive some of the best benefits in the state.